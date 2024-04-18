Have you ever played Fortnite and decided to just hide in the bush and wait for everyone else to die first? Ever played with your friends and you were the first to die so you had to sit there and watch them have fun on their own? And when that happens, you just whip your phone out and scroll on TikTok to kill some time. What if I tell you that soon, you will be able to watch TikTok videos on Fortnite? Unbelievable, right?
HYPEX, a well-known account for its accurate predictions and Fortnite leaks, posted screenshots of leaked code on X/Twitter. The leaker said that Fortnite developers are working on a new “Picture-in-Picture” (PiP) feature. It is where players can link their Fortnite account to platforms and watch videos while playing. However, HYPEX mentioned that the said platform being Tiktok is just his guess based on what the codes look like.
TikTok is just my guess, but it makes so much sense judging from how thing whole thing works: pic.twitter.com/ot288VGXJl
— HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 10, 2024
HYPEX also added his thoughts on this possible update by saying that watching TikTok videos while playing Fortnite “might be good for slow & single player modes/maps”.
This is not the first time that Epic Games did this in Fortnite. They have previously implemented a PiP feature during the 2019 Fortnite World Cup. However, unlike this newer version, the previous PiP version did not allow the players to pause, like, or report a video viewed using the said feature.
Fans react to feature allowing TikTok videos on Fortnite
Fortnite fans who saw the leak on X/Twitter have mixed emotions about it. For some fans, they think that watching TikTok videos while playing Fortnite is a great update. However, others said that it is a “literal brainrot generator”, and “That’s the most pointless update ever”.
One user, @FN_Assist, replied to this leak with an image depicting what it is possibly like to play Fortnite in the future, and 1.1K other users found it funny.
Playing Fortnite in 2025 pic.twitter.com/VJvXwNACT0
— FNAssist (@FN_Assist) April 10, 2024
Personally, I do not think that this would be a great addition to the game. My mind is already occupied by my gaming strategies. I'm already using up some of my brain cells trying to survive and win the game. Why would I want to be distracted by random TikTok videos showing up on my screen?
For players like me, this is just another random and useless feature that the developers thought of. But to each their own! Also, whether HYPEX is right about this leak, there really is nothing we can do about it. As if this would stop fans from playing Fortnite just because of updates like this, right?