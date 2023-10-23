New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart has a new role she is excited about. In a press release provided by Overtime, it's been revealed that Stewart is one of the many advisors for a new women's basketball league called Overtime Select, which will start in the summer of 2024.

“I am proud to be part of developing this groundbreaking league and to join an amazing group of advisors,” Breanna Stewart said. “The future of our sport has never been brighter. Providing more opportunities for the many talented, up-and-coming players is essential to continuing the growth of our game, and my ambition is this league serves as a platform and accelerator for those athletes.”

Joining Stewart as her fellow advisors are Seimone Augustus of the Los Angeles Sparks, Zia Cooke of the South Carolina Gamecocks, Kahleah Copper of the Chicago Sky, Flau'jae Johnson of the LSU Tigers, and Haley Jones of the Atlanta Dream.

Stewart, who is a two-time WNBA champion and a two-time WNBA Most Valuable Player, also expressed further excitement over this new venture of Overtime in an interview with ESPN.

“I'm excited to be part of something that is inspiring and empowering for the next generation of future stars. Overtime Select will give players more opportunities to compete against the best and learn what it takes to succeed at the next level.”

Overtime Select will be consisted of eight teams each bannered by “elite high school agenda women's basketball players.” The games will take place at OTE Arena in Atlanta.