Just a day after announcing her retirement from a distinguished 14-year WNBA career, Epiphanny Prince has already transitioned to an exciting new chapter. The former guard was appointed as the director of player and community engagement Wednesday for the New York Liberty, returning to her roots in a role that will leverage her extensive experience both on and off the basketball court.
Prince, who ended her professional playing career with averages of 10.7 points, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game, is no stranger to the Liberty, having had two significant stints with the team during her career. Her new position will see her working closely with the basketball operations and business staffs, aiming to bridge the gap between the players and the broader community.
“I'm very excited about my new role with the Liberty,” Prince said, via the Associated Press. “I'm grateful for the opportunity and can't wait to work with the coaching staff, players, and everyone in this great organization … Being in my hometown of Brooklyn makes it even more amazing, and I can't wait to play my part in helping the community.”
Liberty GM Jonathan Kolb welcomed Prince’s transition to the front office, praising her basketball intellect and deep understanding of the league.
“We know Piph will be a phenomenal addition to our front office between her decorated playing experience, basketball IQ, and leaguewide knowledge,” Kolb said. “Piph's legendary career is sewn within Brooklyn's basketball fabric, and as a former Liberty player, this next step in her basketball journey is truly special.”
Epiphanny Prince's illustrious basketball career
Prince’s career has been as notable for its beginnings as its high points; she first captured national attention scoring a record 113 points in a high school game before a successful college career at Rutgers, leading the Scarlet Knights to the national championship game in her freshman year. She was one of the first players to bypass her final year of college to play professionally in Europe, a decision that paved the way for her fourth overall selection by the Chicago Sky in the 2010 WNBA Draft.
During her five seasons with the Sky, Prince made two All-Star appearances and posted a career-best 18.1 points per game in 2012. After her time in Chicago, she was traded to New York, where she played a crucial role in leading the team to the Eastern Conference finals in 2015 and earned second-team All-WNBA honors. She then went to Seattle, where she played for three seasons, including helping the Storm secure the 2020 WNBA title before returning to the Liberty for her final WNBA season in 2023.
Reflecting on her playing days in an Instagram post announcing her retirement, Prince shared, “I have been fortunate to have a long career filled with unforgettable memories, a lot of winning, ups and downs, traveling the world, and meeting so many amazing people. To my fans, and anyone who helped this kid on her journey — thank you!”
As she steps into her new role, Prince's background as a player who excelled at both national and international levels, combined with her local roots and passion for community engagement, makes her uniquely suited to foster a strong relationship between the Liberty and its fans.