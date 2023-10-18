Against all odds, Lionel Messi continues to avoid the clutches of the supposedly undefeated Father Time. On the contrary, a sensational showing for Argentina soccer on Tuesday versus Peru is evidence that he might actually be in possession of the Fountain of Youth.

Messi scored two goals in a 2-0 World Cup Qualifying victory, his first international match since suffering a leg injury in early September. There were no signs of rust, as he flashed the very skills that have had many fans calling him the greatest player of all-time for years. Perhaps most impressive, however, was his ankle-breaking dribbling display.

The legend completely befuddled Peruvian defenders at one point in the match, leaving one completely out of sorts. Fans had to gather their bearings themselves.“We have to appreciate what we’re watching,” MC Posted on X after witnessing the brilliant misdirection. “We’ll never see something like Messi again.”



This is Lionel Messi, ladies and gentlemen.pic.twitter.com/OWhEYvTBdp — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) October 18, 2023

Messi finding a way to shock people at this stage of his iconic career is quite the accomplishment in and of itself. Argentina improves to 4-0 (12 points) in the World Cup qualifiers and comfortably leads the South American field (Uruguay, Brazil and Venezuela all tied for second place with seven points). 2026 cannot come fast enough for the defending champions.

Inter Miami fans have to be especially grateful that Messi is on their squad after watching him dominate Peru. Although his arrival was not enough to propel the team into the MLS Cup Playoffs, the 36-year-old has captivated the American audience in a way that no soccer player has done since Pele.

The phenomenon continues all across the globe, with Father Time seemingly not even in the same country as Lionel Messi.