After a challenging month in Major League Soccer (MLS) and Inter Miami's playoff disappointment, Lionel Messi has returned to his homeland, Argentina, with a newfound determination. La Pulga, as he is affectionately known, is not just back but is back with a bang, reminding the world of his extraordinary talents.

Despite the setbacks, Messi has shown that his magical touch and precision on the pitch are as strong as ever. He recently stunned fans and fellow players with an audacious goal in training that left jaws dropping. And then, there was the now-viral video of an incredible trick shot that seemed almost superhuman.

In the video, Messi stands on one end of the pitch and sends a pass with a massive amount of backspin that slows the ball down to a near stop. The camera then pans to reveal the astonishing target—a tiny piece of paper on the field. With unparalleled accuracy, the World Cup Champion lands the ball right on that minuscule spot, making it look astonishingly easy.

The video spread like wildfire on social media, leaving fans and football enthusiasts in disbelief. Many expressed their awe and admiration, with one fan saying, “Not even in 100 attempts did I do it.” Some even questioned the authenticity of the video, claiming the ball must have been rigged.

As Argentina prepares for the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru, Messi's return to form has rekindled hope and excitement among the fans. They eagerly await more magical moments from the football wizard as he strives to help Argentina secure their spot in the next World Cup.