Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has provided an injury update on Lionel Messi following the recent FIFA World Cup qualifiers, reported by GOAL. Messi, who has been dealing with an injury since the last international break, was used cautiously in the match against Paraguay, with Scaloni opting to introduce him for 37 minutes during the hard-fought 1-0 victory.

Scaloni acknowledged the need to handle Messi's fitness carefully, especially given his limited playing time for Inter Miami in MLS. The decision regarding Messi's involvement in the upcoming match against Peru next Tuesday is yet to be finalized. Scaloni stated, “We will talk in the next few days. It is not discounted that he plays, it is not discounted that he does not play… We will decide.”

Messi's playing minutes are being managed prudently to prevent any potential setbacks. Scaloni emphasized the importance of ensuring Messi's well-being and avoiding any risks. The Argentina coach revealed that the team discussed the matter, opting for a cautious approach to prevent any complications that might arise from overexertion.

Considering Inter Miami's absence from the MLS playoffs, Lionel Messi might not have many more opportunities for game time at the club level this season. Despite this, Argentina plans to utilize him strategically in the upcoming fixtures at the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. While more international action awaits Messi in November, the focus remains on his fitness and readiness for the 2024 campaign, which will kick off in the United States. The coaching staff and Messi himself will continue to assess his condition in the coming days to make the best decision for his participation against Peru.