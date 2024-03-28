Lionel Messi, the iconic figure in the world of soccer, has embarked on a new chapter in his illustrious career with Inter Miami in the United States. Beyond his unparalleled prowess on the football pitch, Messi has revealed a newfound interest in American football, shedding light on his diverse sporting passions.
Amidst his tenure at Inter Miami, Messi has captivated the soccer world and garnered attention from various sports enthusiasts. In a recent interview with the Big Time Podcast, Messi disclosed his admiration for various sports, including tennis, padel, basketball, and American football. Expressing his eagerness to learn more about the intricacies of the sport, Messi's embrace of American football underscores his open-mindedness and curiosity beyond his domain of expertise.
Messi's revelation about his interest in American football adds another layer to his multifaceted persona, highlighting his willingness to explore new horizons beyond soccer. As he immerses himself in the intricacies of the sport, Messi's presence at Inter Miami not only elevates the profile of the MLS but also fosters cross-sporting interactions and collaborations.
In his own words, during the Big Time Podcast interview, Messi shared, “Tennis, padel, basketball, and American football. I'm learning a lot about American football, getting to know it better, and loving it.” This statement underscores his genuine enthusiasm for delving into new sporting ventures and his willingness to expand his horizons.
Indeed, Messi's influence transcends the boundaries of soccer, attracting luminaries from other sporting disciplines to Inter Miami matches. Tennis stars Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa were among the notable personalities who received personalized Messi shirts during their visits to the club. Similarly, NFL players Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase donned FC Cincinnati shirts to support Messi during his inaugural season in the MLS.
Moreover, Messi's arrival in the United States has ignited unprecedented interest in Inter Miami games, with viewership numbers surpassing the million mark. Such staggering figures place Inter Miami alongside the likes of the NFL and college football in viewership, underscoring Messi's transcendent appeal and global impact.
While Messi recuperates from injury, his imminent return to action for Inter Miami's Champions Cup clash against Monterrey on April 3 is eagerly anticipated. As he continues to mesmerize audiences both on and off the field, Messi's journey with Inter Miami promises to be a captivating fusion of sporting excellence and cultural exchange.
Watch Messi live. Every club, every match, including playoffs. Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass!