In a recent interview, Inter Miami‘s legendary striker Lionel Messi delved into various topics, providing fans with a rare glimpse into his thoughts on retirement, revealing his plans and mindset going forward, reported by GOAL.
The interview with Lionel Messi
Messi, known as one of the greatest footballers of all time, opened up about his retirement plans, emphasizing that he will make the decision based on his own assessment of his performance and enjoyment of the game. Speaking on the Big Time podcast, Messi stated, “I know that the moment I feel that I am no longer ready to perform, that I no longer enjoy myself or help my teammates, I will quit.”
The Argentine superstar expressed his self-awareness, acknowledging his ability to evaluate his own performance objectively. He stressed that age would not dictate his retirement, emphasizing that as long as he feels good and enjoys playing, he will continue to compete. Messi's commitment to the sport and his desire to contribute to his team's success were evident in his words.
Messi told the Big Time podcast: “I am very self-critical with myself, I know when I am good, when I am bad, when I play well and when I play badly. When I feel it's time to take that step, I will take it without thinking about age. If I feel good I will always try to continue competing because that's what I like and what I know how to do”.
Despite the talk of retirement, Lionel Messi did not consider it just yet. “I have not yet thought about what I will do when I retire, today I try to enjoy the day to day, the moments, without thinking about the future. I don't have anything clear yet, I hope to continue playing for a while longer, which is what I like. When the time comes, I will surely find the way to do what fulfils me and what I like and a new role. On a sporting level I was lucky to be able to achieve all my dreams and the truth is that I can't ask for more.” Messi's humility and dedication to the sport have endeared him to fans worldwide, showcasing his unwavering passion for football.
What's next for Lione Messi?
Messi's comments about retirement may have left fans apprehensive, but they also provided reassurance that the football icon is still relishing his time on the pitch. At 36 years old, Messi's enduring love for the game has yet to stop, with retirement still a distant thought in his mind. His commitment to Inter Miami remains unwavering, despite minor injuries that have sidelined him briefly.
As Lionel Messi continues to lead Inter Miami, his return from minor setbacks will be eagerly anticipated by fans. With his sights set on the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final against Monterrey on April 3, Messi's presence on the field is vital for his team's success. While retirement may be on the horizon, Messi's immediate focus remains on contributing to Inter Miami's endeavors and enjoying the beautiful game he has graced for decades.