Affectionately known as ‘Mini Messi' in his earlier years, Ryan Gauld eagerly anticipates the upcoming clash with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami as the Vancouver Whitecaps brace for a thrilling encounter in the MLS. The Messi-led circus, now stationed in Florida, will make its mark in Canada as Inter Miami visits Montreal and Vancouver, giving Gauld a unique opportunity to test his skills against one of football's greatest icons.
Reflecting on the prospect of facing Messi and his illustrious teammates, Gauld expressed his excitement, stating, “It's going to be really good to play against them this year.” With Inter Miami boasting star players like Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, Gauld acknowledges the attention they garner, allowing him and his teammates to thrive in the background. He adds, “They obviously get a lot more attention but that allows us to work in the background and do our bit without too much attention on us.”
Gauld, who joined the Whitecaps in 2021 and now serves as club captain, recently committed to a new contract, finding solace in domestic stability after years of uncertainty. “I'm excited to know that I'm going to be in one place for the next four years,” Gauld expressed, highlighting the significance of continuity in his career. While there have been discussions about Gauld potentially earning Canadian citizenship and switching allegiances, he remains focused on the immediate future, prioritizing his commitment to Vancouver.
With the Whitecaps undefeated through two MLS fixtures, Gauld and his teammates are primed for the challenge that awaits them when Messi's Inter Miami rolls into town. As Inter Miami garners attention as contenders for major honors in the MLS, Gauld, and the Whitecaps are determined to showcase their abilities and maintain their early-season momentum against formidable opposition.
