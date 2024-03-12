Lionel Messi found himself on the bench as Inter Miami faced CF Montreal in a home clash, sparking speculation about the reasons behind the decision, reported by GOAL. The Argentine maestro, now 36, is expected to have occasional rests throughout the 2024 season, considering his injury in pre-season and the demanding schedule across four competitions.
While Inter Miami insists that sporting considerations dictate their lineup choices, Messi's absence raised questions given his immense influence on and off the field, making him a significant draw for MLS. Some suggest that resting Messi for a game at Chase Stadium might be a strategic move to ensure his readiness for crucial away fixtures.
Former USMNT star Alexi Lalas shared his perspective on the State of the Union podcast, acknowledging that Messi and Luis Suarez are likely to be used sporadically. Lalas expressed his subjective view that Messi, hired to play in MLS games, was notably absent from a home match, potentially disappointing fans who came to witness the iconic player in action.
Despite the decision not working in Inter Miami's favor in terms of results, Lalas highlighted the forgiving nature of Major League Soccer, where the absence of relegation and a substantial number of playoff spots provide some leeway for teams. The prioritization of the CONCACAF Champions Cup over domestic league games, especially at home, raised eyebrows, but Lalas acknowledged the potential benefits for the international exposure and success of the Inter Miami and MLS brands.
As Lionel Messi continues to draw A-list guests and sell-out crowds, there is anticipation that he will return to Inter Miami's starting lineup for the Champions Cup last-16 second leg against Nashville, with the tie evenly poised at 2-2 on aggregate.
