Inter Miami‘s Luis Suarez is no stranger to the pressure that comes with being part of a star-studded squad in the 2024 MLS Cup race, reported by GOAL. With legends like Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba alongside him, Suarez acknowledges that all teams in the league have their sights set on challenging and beating Inter Miami this season.

The Florida-based outfit, often considered favorites for major honors, commenced their 2024 campaign on a high note with a 2-0 victory against Real Salt Lake. Suarez emphasized the challenges they face, stating, “It’s a case of all the teams wanting to beat you, they want to compete with you. Why? First of all, because we’re a team that can fight for the title. They know it’s what we want. They know how ambitious we are.”

Suarez, optimistic about Inter Miami's potential, expressed his joy at securing a victory in their first game of the season. He highlighted the camaraderie within the team, emphasizing the shared ambition to win the elusive MLS Cup. The veteran striker is determined to contribute to the team's success, especially as they aim for a quadruple this season.

Inter Miami, having claimed their first title in the Leagues Cup last year, is now targeting the MLS Cup. The heightened interest in the club's endeavors makes them a sought-after opponent, adding an extra layer of challenge to Suarez, Messi, and the rest of Tata Martino's squad. Meeting these expectations and dealing with the pressure will be crucial as they navigate the demanding MLS season.

