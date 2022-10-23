Terrible news out of Dallas. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s Week 7 contest against the Cowboys with a concussion.

St. Brown left the game in the first quarter after being hit in the back of the helmet by Cowboys linebacker Anthony Barr, per Michael Gehlkin of the Dallas Morning News. Upon evaluation on the sidelines in the blue medical tent and a check with doctors in the Lions’ locker room, it was determined St. Brown would best be served by sitting out.

The second-year wideout out of the University of Southern California has already missed time in the 2022 NFL season with an ankle injury, and his absence from the Lions’ offense will undoubtedly be a significant loss as quarterback Jared Goff and company fight their way through the rest of the road game against their NFC East opponent. The Lions are 1-5 and sit at the bottom of the NFC North division. Already without starting running back D’Andre Swift, a lengthy absence from St. Brown would assuredly hurt their chances of turning their season around.

Stay tuned for news about Amon-Ra St. Brown’s availability for Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins in the coming days. With recent concussion news and changes to the league’s concussion protocol swirling around the NFL in recent weeks, most notably in the case of Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Lions fans and fantasy football managers may not get word until later in the week.