The controversial handling of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury has resulted in a significant change to the concussion protocol in the NFL. A joint statement by the NFL and the NFLPA Saturday states that Ataxia is now included on the list of “no-go” symptoms.

“While the investigation determined that the team medical staff and unaffiliated medical professionals followed the steps of the Protocol as written, the NFL and NFLPA agree that the outcome in this case is not what was intended when the Protocols were drafted. As such, as has been done in previous cases, based on the advice of the parties’ respective medical experts, the Protocol will be modified to enhance the safety of the players. Specifically, the term “ataxia” has been added to the mandatory “no-go” symptoms. “Ataxia” is defined as abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue. In other words, if a player is diagnosed with “ataxia” by any club or neutral physician involved in the application of the Concussion Protocol, he will be prohibited from returning to the game, and will receive the follow-up care required by the Protocol.”

If ataxia was already included on the list of symptoms that would have automatically ruled a player out, Tua Tagovailoa definitely would not have been allowed to continue in the Dolphins’ Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills at home. Tagovailoa seemingly sustained a head injury after taking a hit from Matt Milano but was still allowed back into the game after getting checked. He also suffered yet another concussion in the next game against the Cincinnati Bengals, raising doubts about whether the system in place to protect players from such injuries was enough and properly observed.