Jared Goff left stranded on Lions offense amid another injury downgrade

Jared Goff and the 1-2 Detroit Lions may be heading into their Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks missing several key playmakers.

On Thursday’s injury report, nearly the entire Lions offense was either held out of practice or was limited. This in turn included almost all of the key skill players for this offense. This could leave Jared Goff in a difficult position on Sunday.

Lions injury report: 5 return for Thursday’s practice https://t.co/tdlvLcvnml — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) September 29, 2022

When looking at Thursday’s injury report, you can’t ignore just how much talent was kept out. Three of the Lions key playmakers, Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark, and D’Andre Swift were all non-participants on Thursday.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been a star through the Lion’s first three games. His absence would be felt immediately. Goff has looked to him early and often.

St. Brown is currently fourth in the NFL in receptions with 23, ninth in receiving yards with 253, and tied for second in receiving touchdowns with three.

D’Andre Swift is currently dealing with both ankle and shoulder injuries. The Lions used him heavily over the first two weeks, and he currently has 231 rushing yards and one touchdown on the season.

Even if Swift is unable to suit up, Goff will have a reliable running back in his backfield in Jamaal Williams. So far, Williams has rushed for 168 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

Tight end TJ Hockenson and center Frank Ragnow were both limited on Thursday after being held out on Wednesday. If they can suit up, it could help Goff and the Lions stay afloat.

Friday’s practice should offer a much more accurate look into the state if the team. But if things remain as they are, Goff could be in for a battle against the Seahawks.