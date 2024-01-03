The Lions are fired up.

The Detroit Lions won their Saturday night showdown over the Dallas Cowboys. Well, at least the Lions thought they did for about a hot minute.

After scoring a touchdown with 23 ticks left to trim the Cowboys' lead to one, Detroit attempted to score a two-point field goal to win the game. The Lions successfully did after Jared Goff found an open Taylor Decker in the end zone. The broadcast showed 21-20 Lions until the officials ruled a flag and claimed that Decker did not make himself eligible to the referees to catch a pass.

The two points were taken away. The Lions failed to score and Dallas wound up holding on for the 20-19 victory to head into the postseason with some momentum.

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchison was a guest on the St. Brown Brothers Podcast, which is co-hosted by his teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown, and spoke about the controversial ending versus the Cowboys.

“It was a stupid call,” Hutchison said. “It is what it is. I think this is going to motivate us… If we play Dallas again in their place, there's so much confidence knowing that we should've won that game… It's like a destiny thing now. It's written in the stars.”

“I just want to run through a brick wall,” St. Brown passionately chimed in. “I'm ready.”

For those who don't know, offensive linemen must let officials know that they are eligible before being allowed to catch a pass on any play. The referees, however, claimed that Decker did not report and hence, reversed what should have been the go-ahead touchdown.

Nonetheless, the loss seems to have fired up the Lions heading into the playoffs. Should they meet the Cowboys down the line, they will surely keep this game in mind as extra motivation.