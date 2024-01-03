The league is clarifying the rule after a chaotic end to Saturday's game.

The Detroit Lions took on the Dallas Cowboys last Saturday in a matchup that had NFL fans everywhere questioning the end result.

As the Lions lined up for a potential game-winning two-point conversion in the closing seconds, the team was penalized as they were told that Taylor Decker was not eligible on the attempt that successfully converted the play.

The Lions were then handed a penalty from the officials, with their successful conversion nullified as a consequence because two players cannot report as eligible.

Now the NFL is aiming to clarify eligible reporting with a memo that includes video of the incident, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

The NFL sent a memo to clubs today regarding players reporting as eligible, including this video featuring the #Cowboys–#Lions game … pic.twitter.com/HyJCqIqGNv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 2, 2024

Not everyone is buying the official explanation from the NFL or the officials, however. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers weighed in on the controversy earlier on Tuesday.

“I was part of the Fail Mary when the NFL got too cheap to pay the refs what they're due,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. “There's been a lot of talk about the end of the Lions game and there needs to be some accountability. It seemed like Brad Allen left before what could be said.”

Rodgers also added that given the importance and playoff implications of the game, the NFL should have assigned the best referee crew for the Lions-Cowboys game.

“We as players know who the best refs are and when you get to the playoffs it should be the top of the top,” Rodgers added. “It should be the best crews and the top-rated refs get the best games.”

Regardless of the outcome, the NFL is hoping to avoid similar instances as the playoffs approach.