Taylor Decker and the Detroit Lions remain steadfast in their belief the refs botched a crucial call in their 20-19 loss to the Cowboys.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker did his best to shed light on what happened on the controversial two-point conversion that wasn't in the team's 20-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

“I mean, all I really wanna say on it, just so I don't get myself into trouble is, I mean I did exactly what the coach told me to do,” Decker told reporters after the loss, courtesy of the Detroit News' Nolan Bianchi. “I went to the ref and said ‘report.'”

Decker was adamant that not only did he follow proper procedure on the play in question, but that the refs were tipped off by the Lions as to what was coming.

“It was my understanding that Dan brings up the possibility of those sorts of plays pre-game. So, I did what I was told to do and did how we did it in practice all week.”

Lions-Cowboys ends in controversy, confusion

The play in question occurred after a 11-yard touchdown pass from QB Jared Goff to WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Lions coach Dan Campbell attempted to then clinch a victory with a two-point conversion. That's where things got messy.

It appeared that the Lions had taken the lead when Goff his Decker with a pass to give Detroit a one-point lead.

But Decker was ruled ineligible by the refs. The confusion arose as to whether Decker or backup lineman Dan Skipper had reported as eligible on the play.

After the game, referee Brad Allen claimed that Skipper reported (despite not needing to), but that Decker did not (despite being required to in order to be an eligible receiver.)

The Lions tried another two-point conversion and drew an offsides flag on the Cowboys. On try number three, a Goff pass intended for James Mitchell fell incomplete, sealing the victory for the Cowboys.