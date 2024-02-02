Detroit Lions superstar Amon-Ra St. Brown trolled Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield at the Pro Bowl.

On Sunday, Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions saw their season come to an end with a brutal loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, narrowly missing out on a chance to advance to the Super Bowl. The Lions actually led this one by 17 points at halftime, but St. Brown and his offensive teammates were unable to get much of anything going in the second half en route to the loss, which tied the record for the biggest blown lead in NFC Championship Game history.

The loss has given St. Brown some unexpected free time and allowed him to partake in this weekend's upcoming Pro Bowl activities. Recently, he found himself face to face with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield at the festivities, and St. Brown jumped into Mayfield's signature dance upon greeting him, to which Mayfield responded by emulating the dance and laughing (video courtesy of MLFootball on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter).

NO WAY…. After Amon-Ra St. Brown did Baker Mayfield’s dance after scoring a touchdown in the playoff game versus Baker. They both did the dance together tonight at the Pro Bowl 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7njOzspiYe — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 2, 2024

Mayfield and St. Brown of course were opponents in the NFC divisional round this season from Detroit, which the Lions won in narrow fashion after nearly relinquishing another double digit lead against the Bucaneers. Although they came up short in the end, St. Brown and his teammates have a lot to be proud of for their performance this season, pushing the NFL's symbol of ineptitude into the national discussion in the process and setting the stage for what promises to be a hopeful future in the process.