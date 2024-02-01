Jared Goff is proud of the season that the Lions had.

The Detroit Lions saw their season end in heartbreaking fashion last weekend in the NFC Championship game. The Lions took a 24-7 lead into halftime against the #1 seeded San Francisco 49ers, but the second half was a completely different story, and the Lions ended up losing, 34-31. It was a tough way to go out, but this was still the best football season the city of Detroit has seen in a very long time.

A big reason for the success in Detroit is quarterback Jared Goff. Goff was traded to the Lions a few years ago for Matthew Stafford, and he was able to help deliver the best season in 30+ years. The same old Lions are gone, and Goff shared a message with Detroit fans to let them know that the best is yet to come.

“So proud to be a part of this special group of guys this year,” Jared Goff said in an Instagram post. “Thank you to the best fans in the world for the incredible amount of support and love we’ve received all season. The best is yet to come.”

The future does look extremely bright for the Lions. They have a lot of young players, their head coach and GM are two of the best in the NFL, and they will have both their offensive and defensive coordinators back next season. Everyone thought that their OC, Ben Johnson, was going to be taking a head coaching job as he is one of the best coordinators in the league. However, he turned away the opportunities because he wants to win a Super Bowl in Detroit.

Big things will be expected of the Lions next season, and they will have the tools to have another successful year. It didn't happen this year, but this group is very hungry to bring a Super Bowl to the Motor City.