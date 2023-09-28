Jrue Holiday's net worth in 2023 is $30 million. The former NBA champion has been with three teams in his NBA career and will start fresh again for the 2023-24 season. Let's look at Jrue Holiday's net worth in 2023.

Jrue Holiday's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $30 million

Holiday is one of the best two-way players of the modern NBA era. He will fill any role and is never one to complain about it. He is also a revered teammate who's won the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award three times. Jrue Holiday's net worth in 2023 sits at about $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Holiday was born in Los Angeles, California, on June 12th, 1990. He is the son of Shawn and Toya Holiday. His parents played college basketball at Arizona State, where Toya was Pac-10 Player of the Year in 1982. Jrue was a student at Campbell Hall School in Studio City, California.

Jrue Holiday's amateur career

As a senior in high school, Holiday averaged 25.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 4.8 steals per game. His team went 31-5 and won the California state title. Holiday was ranked as the No.1 point guard and No.2 overall prospect by Rivals.com. He was also the 2008 Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Holiday was a member of the UCLA basketball team for only the 2008-09 season. In 35 games, he averaged 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He was a high-percentage shooter and earned Pac-10 All-Freshman Team honors. He starred in UCLA's one-point win over Virginia Commonwealth in the first round of March Madness. Holiday decided to forego his final three years of college eligibility and declared for the NBA draft at season's end.

Jrue Holiday's professional career

The Philadelphia 76ers chose Holiday with the 17th overall selection in the 2009 NBA draft. Holiday was named to the All-Star team as a reserve in his last season with the organization.

Holiday's longest run with one team was with the New Orleans Pelicans. His time in New Orleans stalled due to bad injury luck. It wasn't until his fifth season with the team that he finally managed to play most of the season, missing just one game. His best season came in 2018-19 when he averaged 21.2 points per game.

The Milwaukee Bucks acquired Holiday during the 2020-21 season to strengthen their run at an NBA title. He averaged 17.7 points, 6.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game as he began to build chemistry with Giannis Antetokounmpo. The team rolled into the playoffs and made their way through the Eastern Conference, eventually meeting the Phoenix Suns in the Finals. Holiday had a near-triple double in a 123-119 close-out win in Game 6.

The Bucks looked like they could build on this title win with a dynasty, but a series of falters in the playoffs left them wondering what happened. In the 2023 offseason, the team made a big move to acquire Damian Lillard. In the trade, Holiday was sent to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Holiday is a two-time All-Star and five-time All-Defense selection.

Jrue Holiday's salary and endorsements

Holiday's rookie deal was a four-year, $7.5 million contract. The 76ers then resigned Holiday to a four-year, $41 million contract in 2013.

After being traded to the Pelicans, Holiday signed his first big contract, as the Pelicans inked him to a five-year, $126 million deal. This wouldn't be his last big signing, as the Bucks rewarded his contributions to their NBA title with a four-year, $135 million contract in 2021. This contract will now carry over to the 2023 season, even if Portland ultimately elects to trade him once again.

Holiday has a deal with Nike to don their footwear. It was a multi-year deal, but the terms were not disclosed. It is his only known endorsement deal.

Holiday has spent most of his career as a role player, but his contributions to winning basketball cannot be overlooked. He was an integral part of the Bucks championship run and has been a great teammate his entire career. He has earned every penny of his contracts and endorsement deals. Was Jrue Holiday's net worth in 2023 surprising?