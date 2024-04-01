Cameron Sutton, former cornerback for the Detroit Lions, surrendered himself to authorities in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, over three weeks after a warrant had been issued for his arrest in connection with an aggravated battery domestic violence charge.
The attorneys representing former NFL cornerback Cameron Sutton released a statement on Monday after he was released from a jail in Tampa, Florida, via Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.
“On March 31, 2024, Mr. Cameron Sutton voluntarily turned himself into the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office,” a statement from attorneys Todd Foster and Jason Stechen read. “On April 1, 2024, he was released on his own recognizance.”
“After completing an investigation into this matter, the Office of the State Attorney has elected to file a single misdemeanor. Both Mr. Sutton and the mother of his children request privacy in this matter, as they view this as a family matter and wish to resolve it as a family.”
Hillsborough Country Sheriff Chad Chronister confirmed Sutton's ongoing situation and stood with the victim after the former cornerback turned himself in, via a press release from the sheriff's office.
“After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in. Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County,” Chronister's statement read. “My thoughts are with this woman as she continues to heal from this man's gruesome actions,”
The embattled former Lions cornerback faces charges of domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony carrying a potential prison sentence of up to five years.
The incident unfolded when the sheriff's department received a report of ongoing domestic violence between Sutton and a female at approximately 5 a.m. on March 7. The search for Sutton intensified nearly two weeks ago when the sheriff's office sought assistance in locating him.
Lions President Rod Wood noted that Sutton was present at the team's training facility located just outside of Detroit, via Fox 2 Detroit
“We learned about the warrant at the same time everybody else did on social media,” Wood said. “We were able to speak to Cam because he was actually in our building. We found him. He was down with our strength staff. He kind of showed up unexpectedly to work out. We were able to talk to him in person — not me, but other members of the staff — and he left the building.”
Detroit terminated Sutton's contract on March 21 after reports of the warrant became public. Sutton had signed a three-year deal worth $33 million with Detroit a year prior.
Cameron Sutton's Lions tenure
His contributions for the Lions were notable, aiding the team in securing a division title for the first time in 30 years and winning two playoff games in a single postseason for the first time since 1957.
Sutton started in all 17 regular-season games and recorded a career-high 65 tackles along with one interception. He also started in all three of Detroit's playoff games.
During the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Sutton started 31 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers, registering five interceptions and 95 tackles. He was drafted by Pittsburgh in the third round in 2017 after playing college football at Tennessee. Throughout his career, Sutton has accumulated nine interceptions in 101 games played.