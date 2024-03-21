The Detroit Lions are coming off a stellar 2023-24 season run. However, the team made a tough decision on one of its key contributors. The Lions released 29-year-old cornerback Cameron Sutton from the roster on Thursday after his domestic violence arrest, Adam Schefter reports.
Police in Florida had reportedly been searching for Sutton for nearly two weeks after an arrest warrant was issued over his alleged involvement in a domestic violence case. Sutton is facing a charge of domestic battery by strangulation, per ESPN.
After gathering information, the Lions decided to part ways with the cornerback.
Cameron Sutton ends year-long stint with Lions after alleged domestic violence involvement
Sutton started his professional career with the Pittsburgh Steelers when the team was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The former Tennessee Volunteers standout only appeared in five games during his rookie season. However, he made a greater impact in the following years.
During his sophomore season, Sutton amassed 22 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and one interception in 15 games. His production took a hit the year after, but 2020 sparked a flurry of improving play.
Sutton leaped from 30 tackles, three forced fumbles, and an interception to 52 tackles and two interceptions during the 2021-22 season. He had another year of stout play in 2022-23, garnering 43 tackles and a career-high three interceptions. That year was the end of Sutton's six-year Steelers tenure.
The Lions landed Sutton in 2023, and he had one of his best seasons during his year-long stint with the franchise. He totaled a career-best 65 tackles in addition to one forced fumble and one interception.
Now, Detroit will find a way to continue their quest to rule the NFC without Sutton's services.
Detroit aims to get back to the top in 2024-25
The Lions finished the 2023-24 season with a 12-5 record, which placed them first in the NFC North standings. Of course, the squad made the NFL Playoffs and immediately faced an uphill battle. Detroit narrowly beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 in the Wild Card Round.
Then, the Lions bested Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 in the Divisional Round before taking on their toughest matchup of the year.
Detroit played the mighty San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, but the game was a roller-coasting turn of events. After taking a 24-7 first-half lead, the Lions went cold and allowed SF to come back and win 34-31.
The loss was disappointing, but Detroit's journey provided optimism for the future. The squad is returning multiple standout talents from their high-achieving year headlined by Jared Goff.
Goff threw for 4,575 yards and 30 touchdowns throughout the regular season, which ranked him second and fourth in the NFL, respectively. His partner-in-crime, Amon Ra St. Brown had an equally impressive campaign.
St. Brown amassed 1,515 receiving yards and 10 TDs on 119 receptions, all of which were top-five league marks. In addition to their star QB-WR duo, the Lions retain the services of David Montgomery, who had his second 1000-yard rushing season.
Detroit's offensive weapons and stout defensive personnel make them serious threats in the NFC. All in all, it will be interesting to see how things play out during the 2024 offseason.