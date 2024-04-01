Weeks have passed and finally, a new development in the Cam Sutton pursuit surfaced. After getting released by Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes' Detroit Lions, there was no sign of the cornerback. Fast forward to a couple of days later, he finally made an appearance at the Orient Road Jail.
Cam Sutton finally turned himself in, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. The former Lions player did so on Easter Sunday at 8:24 pm. This happened six days after his legal representatives stated that he would eventually turn himself in. The details of the incident were unveiled in the warrant of arrest issued by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
“After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in. Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County. My thoughts are with this woman as she continues to heal from this man's gruesome actions,” they proclaimed.
Cam Sutton will now have to face a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation. The Lions were initially unaware of the situation but eventually caught on. Members of Dan Campbell's strength and conditioning team saw him work out at an unusual time. Eventually, the cornerback made an escape and was not heard from by Brad Holmes or any of the Li0ns front office members.
Lions' part in convincing Sutton
When the situation looked dire, GM Brad Holmes made the decision to release him from his three-year $33 million deal. Then, they enlisted the help of Lions president Rod Wood in asking Sutton to turn himself over.
“Actually, I was on a Zoom call with the league on another matter when it popped up on my phone. As soon as that call wrapped up, we kind of quickly convened and talked about it. We were able to reach Cam and talk about it and suggested that he get counsel and do the right thing to turn himself in. And then after that, we met the rest of the day and then the following morning to decide to release him,” the Lions president declared.
He would still not turn himself over but reports have surfaced about his intent to do so since then.
A look back into his short tenure
To say that Dan Campbell surpassed expectations with the Lions last season is an understatement. The core of Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown was great on offense but their defensive squad, especially their secondary was also impeccable. Sutton played a part in this. He played and started all 17 games for the Lions in 2023 after six years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Numbers like 65 combined tackles with 50 of them being solo takedowns and four tackles for loss were the best he had in all his professional career.
There was still room to grow because his pass defense and interception rate went down significantly. But, it looks like he will not be able to redeem any of that soon after turning himself in at Orient Road Jail.