The Detroit Lions are still basking in the afterglow of a division championship last season and doing their best to jell as a team this offseason in different ways. Lions center Frank Ragnow is one of the team's best players and most recognizable faces. Recently, he was put on blast by quarterback Jared Goff's girlfriend Christen Harper in hilarious footage that is going viral.
The footage surfaced during a time when one of Goff's most underrated weapons was brought back by the Lions on a new deal. The Lions' ‘jumbo' addition to the offense was named after Dan Campbell's crucial contract extension.
The question now is whether Goff has enough talent to lead the Lions to their first Super Bowl, and, apparently, whether his girlfriend has what it takes to steal Ragnow's job.
Goff, Girlfriend Doing Fine Without Ragnow
Goff and his now-famous girlfriend showed off their skills in the video shown below. Harper snaps the ball to Goff, seemingly sending a warning to the Lions' All-Pro center that his position may be in jeopardy.
Couples that ball together…
Christen has JG back at it and dropping dimes. We love to see it 🥲@Lions pic.twitter.com/XUZ7lXvYdL
— Natalie Sparbeck (@NatSparbeck) March 15, 2024
“That's our QB,” one fan said in response.
“Queen of the North,” another fan added about Harper.
Another fan commented that Goff appeared to be working on his ‘weakness' of throwing the ball outside the numbers, encouraging the former California Golden Bear to ‘make his weakness a strength.'
Lions Slipping in NFC North?
Goff, Ragnow and Campbell's Lions have excelled in an underdog role the past few seasons while also becoming media darlings. Recently longtime ESPN host Mike Greenberg went on record as saying Detroit is not as good as their division rivals the Green Bay Packers.
“I think they missed their window,” Greenberg said. I think their shot to win the championship was last year,” he added.
“I think they're getting surpassed in their own division. I think Green Bay is now better than them.”