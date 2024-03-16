The Detroit Lions are having a nice free agency to begin the offseason and it just keeps getting better. Considering this team has an electric offense, the front office decided to maintain some consistency in the wide receiver room for Jared Goff.
Reports indicate that the Lions are re-signing Donovan Peoples-Jones to a one-year $2 million contract, according to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report. The franchise believes Peoples-Jones is a “rising player” for Goff to throw to.
Donovan Peoples-Jones didn't have the best campaign in 2023. He finished the season with just 13 receptions and 155 yards. The Lions traded for him right before the deadline after giving the Cleveland Browns a sixth-round pick in 2025.
After signing Peoples-Jones to a new contract, there's a chance Jared Goff has an exciting third or fourth option in the passing game. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta are easily the top two targets in Detroit. Meanwhile, Jameson Williams is a fantastic deep threat. Donovan Peoples-Jones has his work cut out for him, but he has the potential to be a consistent pass option for the Lions next season.
Detroit proved to be one of the best teams in the league last season and should be at the top of the NFC in 2024. The front office has made some big improvements in areas of need and the Lions are looking like a true playoff contender with the potential of making a Super Bowl run.