David Montgomery must love playing alongside Penei Sewell, who shared his thoughts about trying to help the Lions RB after their Week 11 win.

The Detroit Lions collected their eighth win of the season, as scored a 31-26 win at home over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. It was a collective effort on the part of Detroit, with many players contributing to the victory, including, of course, running back David Montgomery, who scored the game-winning touchdown for his team.

Montgomery also got some help from Penei Sewell and the Lions' offensive line. Speaking of Sewell, the former first-round pick conveyed his dedication to helping Montgomery no matter what it takes.

“5, I’m with you all day. Shoot, wherever you go, I’m there. If you wanna get dirty, we can get dirty, I don’t care,” Sewell told reporters in the locker room after the win over the Bears about his mindset in providing support for Montgomery (h/Erik Schlitt of Pride of Detroit).

Montgomery finished the game with 76 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, while also securing both targets for 22 receiving yards. As a team, the Lions racked up 115 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 22 rushing attempts, with rookie Jahmyr Gibbs also chipping in a significant production (36 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries) out of the backfield.

Sewell is regarded as one of the best right tackles in the business today, and his importance to Detroit's high-flying offense can't be understated. As of this writing, Sewell has an overall grade of 84.8 from Pro Football Focus with an 82.8 rating in pass blocking and 83.3 in run blocking. He will look to be as effective again in Week 12 when the Lions take on the Green Bay Packers at home. The last time Montgomery and the Lions faced Green Bay which was back in Week 4, he exploded for 121 rushing yards and three touchdowns.