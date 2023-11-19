Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery scored the game-winner against his former team in the Chicago Bears.

The Detroit Lions trailed for much of the game before beating the Chicago Bears 31-26, and David Montgomery's touchdown with 29 seconds left gave the Lions the lead against his old team.

The Lions trailed late in the fourth quarter 26-14. They scored a touchdown with just a couple of minutes left before forcing a quick stop of the Bears, which allowed them to get the ball back with one last chance to take the lead. They took advantage of that, and ended the drive with the David Montgomery touchdown.

DAVID MONTGOMERY FOR THE LEAD‼️ Lions up 29-26 over the Bears with 29 seconds to go!pic.twitter.com/sZHMJnNwMQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 19, 2023

After the Montgomery touchdown, the Lions went for two and got it with a Jared Goff pass to tight end Sam LaPorta to make the score 29-26. Then, with Justin Fields and the Bears taking the ball one more time with a chance to tie the game with a field goal, Aidan Hutchinson sacked Fields and forced a fumble that was kicked out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

The Bears had control of the game for the majority of the day, but the Lions snuck away with it at the end to move to 8-2 on the year. They are in the running for the top seed in the NFC, as the Philadelphia Eagles have one loss. The NFC north is pretty much wrapped up with where the Lions are at this point.

After spending many years with the Bears, Montgomery must feel good after getting that win. Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson and others helped get the comeback win as well.