The Detroit Lions' 31-26 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday has the team off to an impressive start, one not seen by Detroit fans in decades.

The nail-biting win marked the Lions' eighth win in 10 games. It's Detroit's best 10-game start to a season since 1962, per StatMuse.

It almost didn't come to fruition. The Lions trailed for much of the fourth quarter. But a frenzied push produced 17 points in the game's final frame. A one-yard touchdown run by RB David Montgomery gave the Lions the lead with 29 seconds remaining in the game.

QB Jared Goff threw more interceptions (three) than touchdowns (two), and RB Craig Reynolds lost a fumble on a kick return. Despite losing the turnover battle four to one, the Lions were bailed out, in part, by Bears coach Matt Eberflus' conservative decision-making.

Four drives for Chicago ended in Cairo Santos field goals. Facing off against a Lions team that entered Week 11 ranked sixth in the NFL in scoring, the Bears needed to be more aggressive, rather than settling for three points so often.

With the win, the Lions stay atop the NFC North with an 8-2 record. Critically, they improved to 2-0 in divisional games.

A Week 7 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens marked the low point of Detroit's season. But since that defeat, it has posted three straight wins. Sunday marked another 30+ point performance by Dan Campbell's squad, its fifth such game in 2023.

It will be a quick turnaround from this thrilling win. The Lions take the field against the Green Bay Packers on their traditional Thanksgiving game on Thursday.