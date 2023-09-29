The Detroit Lions whooped the Green Bay Packers 34-20 on Thursday Night Football, and it wasn't even that close. The Lions pretty much dominated every facet of the game from the run game to the passing attack and line play.

Fantasy-wise, it was a great day for the Lions offense. The key players on the Lions all had a floor of nine points in PPR fantasy leagues. The Lions offense has now proven they are one of the safer fantasy bets in the NFL so far as the team has put up at least 20 points and 350 yards in all four games.

On the Packers side of the ball, fantasy production wasn't nearly as bad as the offense looked for several players. However, much of this was due to the Lions defense backing off a bit in the second half after putting up a large lead. The Packers didn't even manage a first down until midway through the second half. Still, four Green Bay players went for at least 10 points.

Let's dive in and examine the top-five fantasy football takeaways from the Lions-Packers contest.

5. Jordan Love continues to produce — in fantasy

The Packers quarterback looked rough, especially in the first half of the game. The Lions defensive line continuously swarmed and put pressure on Jordan Love without even having to blitz, yet Love still managed a good fantasy day. Despite throwing two interceptions compared to just one touchdown, Love still managed to put up 17.6 fantasy points thanks to a rushing touchdown.

Love came into the week as the fourth best quarterback in fantasy. Even when playing his worst game of the season, he puts up reliable fantasy numbers which makes him a trustworthy QB option.

4. Romeo Doubs is still Love's top target, but Christian Watson is back

There were certainly questions if wide receiver Romeo Doubs' production would dip once Christian Watson came back from injury. Watson came back and showed that both receivers could produce simultaneously. Doubs once again led the team in receiving, putting up nine receptions for 95 yards and a total of 18.5 PPR points.

Watson only had two receptions for 25 yards in his return, but he had a touchdown which brought his total to 10.5 points. The second-year receiver should only continue to get more targets and catches as he works his way back from injury. Had the game not been such a blowout in favor of the Lions, Watson likely could have put up more points.

3. The Lions receivers continue streak of consistency

The Lions have one of the more reliable receiving rooms in fantasy. Top target Amon-Ra St. Brown was .1 points away from his projected total when he put up five receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown and 16.6 points. Meanwhile, tight end Sam LaPorta continues to see consistent targets for a rookie tight end, and had a respectable 9.6 points. Finally, Josh Reynolds proved his 0 point outing last week was a fluke and secured 9.9 points in his return to the scoreboard.

Expect the dynamics to change at least a little when Jameson Williams returns from suspension and eats up some targets from the Lions' 3rd and 4th receivers.

2. Meanwhile the Packers run game is anything but consistent

The main facet the Packers struggled in fantasy was the running game. Running back Aaron Jones only put up 2.4 fantasy points in his return from injury after getting five carries for 18 yards. This is a far cry from when Jones put up 24.7 points points in Week 1. AJ Dillon was also far from spectacular as he had five carries for 11 yards and a dismal 1.1 fantasy points.

Fantasy managers shouldn't be too weary of Jones though. This was clearly a rough week offensively for the Packers and Jones will most likely see more carries and yards in the weeks to come. However, Dillon is unfortunately a fantasy dud to this point of the year.

1. Sorry Jahmy Gibbs managers, David Montgomery is RB1

The biggest revelation from the Lions win is that David Montgomery is the top back in Detroit for the time being. Montgomery dominated the stat sheet Thursday as he recorded an insane 32 carries for 121 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a couple receptions for a grand total of 34.1 points. It was unclear how many touches Montgomery would get coming off an injury on a short week, but the Lions made it clear he's the workhouse.

Unfortunately that means Jahmyr Gibbs' fantasy managers will not see the performance and touches they may have expected for the rookie going into the year. Gibbs put up a respectable 9.1 points on 12 touches, but he is probably not more than a flex play for the time being.