The Green Bay Packers took a 34-20 loss in Week 4 to their NFC North rival Detroit Lions. The team came into the game with so much promise, especially since star running back Aaron Jones was back from a hamstring injury and wide receiver Christian Watson was making his season debut after his own hamstring kept him out of the first three games. However, neither played a huge role in the game before it got out of hand. Here is why Jones and Watson didn't receive more playing time in the loss to the Lions.

“Aaron Jones and Christian Watson said they were effectively on a snap count in their first game back tonight. Jones toed his standard line about lack of carries,” USA Today Packers beat writer Ryan Wood reported. “Watson said he was frustrated not playing more late in game, but appreciated #Packers training staff’s caution.”

While we don’t know exactly what the snap count was, the final tally for Jones was 20 snaps (35% of the Packers’ Week 4 offensive plays), and Watson was in for 26 snaps (46%).

Jones never got going against the Lions with so few snaps. He had five carries for 18 yards and caught one of his two targets for -4 yards. Watson fared a little better. He caught 2-of-4 targets for 25 yards, including a touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Green Bay could have used Watson and Jones earlier and more often in this game, but erring on the side of caution so early in the season makes sense. Hopefully, for Packers fans, these two will play with no restrictions in Week 5 when the team takes on the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their bye week.