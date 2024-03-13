A poster for Little Nicky 2 has dropped. It features Adam Sandler reprising the role. However, is it real?
The Little Nicky 2 poster in question
TheDirect is reporting that a new poster for the sequel has surfaced online. However, upon one glance at the poster, it's obvious that it's a fake. The fake sequel is titled Little Nicky: Hell Takes a Vacation and has a May 2024 release date at the top of the poster.
The poster in question sees Sandler's character sitting on a park bench with a dog. It appears to be him in the same pose as the original film's poster, except his robe is red and he has two red horns sticking out of his head.
This was a random development, as Little Nicky was released over two decades ago. No sequel has been made, nor has there been much movement on a potential sequel. The first film follows Nicky, the son of Satan, who is an angel and has to return two of his brothers to Hell.
Aside from Sandler, Patricia Arquette, Harvey Keitel, and Rhys Ifans also star in the film. Some of the film's A-list cameos include the late Carl Weathers and Quentin Tarantino.
If a Little Nicky 2 ever comes, it wouldn't be that surprising. Hats off to the creator of the fake poster, as they nailed it having Netflix as the film's distributor. Sandler has been a mainstay of the streaming service and was the highest-paid actor in 2023 thanks to that partnership.
All four of his 2023 films were distributed by Netflix. In fact, his last non-Netflix feature film was Uncut Gems (2019).
Adam Sandler is known for his comedic work in the likes of Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, and The Wedding Singer. He also starred in Click, 50 First Dates, The Longest Yard, and the Grown Ups and Hotel Transylvania franchises. His dramatic credits include Punch-Drunk Love and Hustle.