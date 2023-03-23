Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Adam Sandler is a popular actor and comedian who has starred in notable films such as Hustle, Uncut Gems, Blended, The Wedding Singer, Punch-Drunk Love, 50 First Dates and many more. He is a five-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globes nominee. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Adam Sandler’s net worth in 2023.

Adam Sandler’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $440 million

Adam Sandler’s net worth in 2023 is $440 million. This is according to numerous outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Adam Sandler was born on September 9th, 1966 in Brooklyn, New York. He studied at Manchester Central High School. As early as 17 years old, Sandler already had a taste of doing stand-up comedy after joining the Boston comedy club. After graduating from high school, Sandler would go on to earn his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in 1991.

In 1987, Sandler made his acting debut after appearing in the legendary TV series The Cosby Show. He’s been a fixture on television screens ever since. Sandler’s other prominent TV work includes The Marshall Chronicles, ABC Afterschool Specials, The Dog Police and Saturday Night Live, from which he earned all five of his Emmy nominations. In 1989, Sandler made his big screen debut in the film called Going Overboard.

Years later, Adam Sandler earned his breakout film role with the comedy Airheads. Shortly after, Sandler starred in another comedic hit, Billy Madison, for which he earned $1.7 million. In 1996, Sandler starred in Happy Gilmore and Bulletproof. Bulletproof saw Sandler rake in $2.5 million.

Sandler quickly became a movie star, often taking on comedic lead roles. He appeared in other films such as The Wedding Singer, The Waterboy and Eight Crazy Nights. Sandler also starred in rom-com drama Punch-Drunk Love, where the star actor earned a Golden Globes nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical. In 1999, Sandler starred in the film Big Daddy, which went on to gross over $230 million in revenue.

For Sandler’s role as Sonny Koufax in Big Daddy, he was paid a lucrative $8 million. After his role in Big Daddy, Sandler inked a deal with Sony that entitles him to at least $20 million per movie on top of a percentage of the film’s net profits. In 2003, Sandler’s role as Dave Buznik in Anger Management earned him $25 million for the role alone. But with the film reaching $196 million in box office revenues, Sandler’s paycheck soared up to $60 million for the film.

Afterwards, Sandler starred in many commercial hits like 50 First Dates, You Don’t Mess With the Zohan, Just Go With It, Grown-Ups, The Cobbler, Click, Pixels, Hotel Transylvania and many more. For voicing Dracula in the first installment of Hotel Transylvania, Sandler earned $20 million. His paycheck jumped by $5 million in the second installment of Hotel Transylvania before reaching $50 million in Hotel Transylvania 3. The Hotel Transylvania films went on to garner a whopping $1.37 billion in total revenue.

In 2014, Sandler signed a lucrative four-year deal with Netflix worth $250 million. With Netflix, Sandler starred in the film Murder Mystery with Jennifer Aniston. The crime comedy drama collected the most ever viewers on the platform with a whopping total of 83 million viewers. Sandler also starred in the Netflix basketball drama Hustle, where he acted alongside several NBA stars including Juancho Hernangomez, Anthony Edwards, Trae Young, Jordan Clarkson, and Boban Marjanovic, among others.

Sandler’s other exclusive Netflix movies include The Week Of, The Ridiculous 6, Hubie Halloween, Sandy Wexler, The Do-Over and The Meyerowitz Stories. The Meyerowitz Stories would go on to win Comedy of the Year at the Hollywood Film Awards.

Though Sandler has already carved out a remarkably successful acting career, he is far from being finished. Sandler is penciled to appear in future projects including You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah!, an untitled Adam Sandler and Safdie Brothers project, Spaceman and Leo.

Moreover, he is also set to reprise his role as Nick in Murder Mystery 2, where he will once again reunite with Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston. Just recently, Drew Barrymore—his co-star in The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates—also revealed on her talk show that a reunion with Sandler could be in the books as the two stars are reportedly planning to do another movie together.

In 2022, for Sandler’s iconic acting performances, he was awarded the Mark Twain Award for American Humor.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Adam Sandler’s net worth in 2023?