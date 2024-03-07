Forbes recently released their list of 2023 top 10 highest-paid actors in Hollywood. Adam Sandler and Margot Robbie top the list.
While Sandler didn't have any movies in 2023, his lucrative deal with Netflix, the comedian is top of the list of the highest-paid actor in Hollywood with $73 million in earnings for last year.
Sandler and Robbie: Funny pays
The actor's movies have earned hundreds of millions of views on the streaming platform. He first collaborated with Netflix a decade ago with a four-movie deal worth $250 million. He later signed the same deal for even more money.
At number two is Barbie herself, Margot Robbie at $59 million. The actress was also in the movie Asteroid City. Robbie's production company LuckyChap Entertainment, which she founded with her husband Tom Ackerley, produced two hit movies that came in 2023: the billion-dollar grosser Barbie and Saltburn.
Tom Cruise came in third with $45 million. The actor had one movie last year, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which grossed $567.5 million on the world wide box office.
The number four spot goes to Matt Damon and Barbie's Ken, Ryan Gosling, tied at $43 million. Damon, along with Affleck, who is at number nine with $38 million, also have streamers to thank for their millions in 2023. Like Sandler, the duo also have a deal with Netflix. The other streamer is Prime Video which paid them $130 million to air their Nike biopic, Air.
Damon's fortunes also got a boost from Oppenheimer, which earned just shy of $1 billion at the global box office. It currently sits $957.7 million. While he took a significant pay cut — he was only paid $4 million — the tradeoff was points or a share in the movie's profits.
Jennifer Aniston comes in at number six with just a million under with $42 million. The actress doesn't just have Friends money because for 2023, her Apple TV+ show The Morning Show has earned her big bucks as well. She also had a movie in 2023 with Adam Sandler (also available on Netflix), Murder Mystery 2.
Number seven sees Leonardo di Caprio and Jason Statham tied with $41 million. The Academy Award-winning actor had one movie last year, the multiple Oscar-nominated Killers of the Flower Moon.
Statham had a busy 2023. He had four movies released last year: Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, Fast X (which grossed $704.9 million worldwide), Meg 2: The Trench (which was nominated for a Razzie, but grossed $397.7 million globally), and another Razzie nominee Expend4bles.
Rounding out the list is Denzel Washington at number 10 with $24 million. Washington, who's set to play Othello on Broadway with Jake Gyllenhaal, only had one movie last year, The Equalizer 3, which grossed $191.1 million worldwide.
The Forbes list's calculation is different for this year's top 10 since it did not include endorsements as well as non-entertainment projects. This meant that Mark Wahlberg didn't make cut since most of his earnings in 2023 were from his investments in Wahlburgers, his clothing line Municipal, the prayer app Hallow, F45 Training and his Ohio Chevrolet dealership.
It's also the same reason why Ryan Reynold and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who were regulars in the previous years' list are also left off.
Below is the Forbes' list of top 10 highest-paid actors in Hollywood:
1. Adam Sandler ($73 million)
2. Margot Robbie ($59 million)
3. Tom Cruise ($45 million)
4 (tie). Matt Damon ($43 million)
4 (tie). Ryan Gosling ($43 million)
6. Jennifer Aniston ($42 million)
7 (tie). Leonardo DiCaprio ($41 million)
7 (tie). Jason Statham ($41 million)
9. Ben Affleck ($38 million)
10. Denzel Washington ($24 million)