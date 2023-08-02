A day after a lawsuit was filed against Lizzo and her production company for sexual harassment (among many other charges), Oscar-nominated director Sophia Nahli Allison has come out and revealed why she left her documentary project in 2019.

On August 2, Allison shared a tweet with a long message that has been seen by over 2.4 million users at the time of this writing. “I usually do not comment on anything pop culture related,” her message began. “But, in 2019, I traveled a bit with Lizzo to be the director of her documentary. I walked away after about two weeks. I was treated with such disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant and unkind she is. I was not protected and was thrown into a shitty situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you fucking can and I’m so grateful I trusted my gut. I felt gaslit and was deeply hurt but I’ve healed.”

Sharing this because validating other Black women's experiences is deeply important to me. pic.twitter.com/gd2xEK6szq — Sophia Nahli Allison (@SophiaNAllison) August 1, 2023

She continued by acknowledging the lawsuit that came to light yesterday: “Reading these reports made me realize how dangerous of a situation it was. This kind of abuse of power happens far too often. Much love and support to the dancers.”

Sophia Nahli Allison is an Oscar-nominated director for her 2019 short film, A Love Song for Latasha.

Lizzo and Co. have had a rough few days from a PR perspective with the lawsuit and Beyoncé speaking out against her. Comments like Allison's certainly do not help Lizzo look any better in the situation.