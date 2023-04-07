Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth has its first trailer as well as a confirmed release date. This marks the debut of the first Lord of the Rings game from Electronic Arts since 2009. Here is everything you need to know about Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth, including details about its release date, gameplay, and story.

Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth Release Date: May 10, 2023

Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth will be exiting its Limited Regional Launch program and coming out exclusively on iOS and Android on May 10, 2023. The game originally entered early access on January 18, 2021. The game is developed by Embracer and published by Electronic Arts.

Currently, the game is available to play in other areas of the world. That includes these regions:

Austria

Australia

Brazil

Mexico

Philippines

Spain

This May, the mobile game will become available worldwide, so anyone in the world with an iOS or Android phone will be able to play.

Signups are currently available to play the game as soon as it becomes available. Players can head to the official EA site to pre-register for the game and play as soon as it becomes available.

Gameplay

Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is an upcoming free-to-play game from Electronic Arts. It invites players to take an enthralling journey through the fantastical world of J.R.R. Tolkien. The trailer for Heroes of Middle-earth showcases a captivating stylized realism art style, breathing new life into classic LOTR characters such as wanderers, warriors, and wizards. As part of EA’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity, the game will feature a more varied Middle-earth, with characters from different backgrounds and perspectives. The trailer also teases various gameplay modes, including Story and PVP, as well as turn-based combat and collection systems.

Story

The game’s plot, which combines tales from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, gives players the chance to battle the great evils of Middle-earth while immersing themselves in well-known tales from Tolkien’s expansive world. According to EA, it “pushes the bounds of the narrative canon” and allows players to brandish a ring that can summon certain characters. This can be seen in the trailer.