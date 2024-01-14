LSU football is adding a weapon to the wide receiver room

Former Liberty football wide receiver CJ Daniels has committed to LSU, according to Hayes Fawcett of on3.com. Daniels explained what went into the decision to join Brian Kelly's LSU football program.

“Honestly, the feeling was different than any other school,” CJ Daniels said, via Fawcett. “They were real with me about developing me to chase my dreams and reach my goals. I felt as if this was the best fit for me and my family.”

Daniels has played three years in college with the Liberty football program. His best season came in 2023, when he caught 55 balls for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns, according to Sports Reference.

With Brian Kelly's LSU football team losing Malik Nabers this offseason to the NFL Draft, the team will have to fill that void at wide receiver. Time will tell if Daniels is able to step in and fill the role of being that top target for LSU next season facing better competition, but he is going to get that chance to showcase his talent on a bigger stage. It will be interesting to see what role Daniels has next season.

Kelly will have to replace the connection between quarterback Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers. It appears that bringing in CJ Daniels will help combat the loss of Nabers in the receiver room. It will be worth monitoring the quarterback additions, if Kelly makes any, and who wins the battle for the position going into the 2024 season.

LSU looks to take a step up and become a contender in the College Football Playoff next season.