If Arch Manning decides to transfer from Texas, LSU football is the favorite to land the quarterback in the transfer portal.

Arch Manning's college football future has been a subject of discussion amid the recent news that Quinn Ewers will be returning to Texas football for the 2024 season. Manning is not expected to enter the transfer portal. Still, Betonline released odds for Manning's landing destination if the quarterback does opt to transfer.

LSU football leads the way with +200 odds. The Tigers are the favorite to land Manning in the event that a transfer comes to fruition.

North Carolina (+300), Ole Miss (+400), Tulane (+500), and Alabama (+600) round out the top five. It should be noted that Manning previously shut down rumors of a potential transfer.

Will Arch Manning enter the transfer portal?

“I haven't looked into transferring at all,” Manning said in late December, via Bob Ballou of CBS Austin. “I'm just focused on developing and helping this team in any way I can and hopefully one day playing for the University of Texas like I've always wanted to.”

At the time of Manning's comments, Ewers' decision still was not officially made. However, Ewers was expected to return at the time.

Still, it does not appear that Arch Manning has any interest in joining a different school. His goal is to play for Texas football. If he remains with the Longhorns, though, Manning may not end up becoming a starting quarterback until the 2025 season.

This will be an interesting situation to follow. If Manning shocks the college football world and decides to transfer, LSU football fans will surely pay close attention given Betonline's odds.