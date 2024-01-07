Malik Nabers makes his decision.

One of the best wide receivers in college is ready for the pros, with LSU football star Malik Nabers declaring for the NFL Draft, per Jordan Reid of ESPN.

Nabers spent three years in Baton Rouge where he put together an excellent college resume with LSU football, especially during the final two seasons there. In his sophomore season in 2022, Nabers racked up 1,1017 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 72 receptions across 14 games. He did even better in 2023, increasing his receiving yards total by nearly 50 percent, as he collected 1,569 yards through the air along with 14 touchdowns on 89 catches. Together with quarterback Jayden Daniels, Nabers was able to help LSU football into the most prolific offensive team in the nation, with the Tigers averaging 43.3 points per outing.

Losing Nabers will certainly be felt by LSU football. Nabers leaves the Tigers as the program's all-time leader in receiving yards and replacing his production downfield isn't going to be a walk in the park for LSU, which finished its 2023 campaign on a positive note by beating the Wisconsin Badgers at the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The good news for LSU is that it's welcoming talented wide receivers in 2024 with four-stars Kylan Billiot, Jelani Watkins, and Michael Turner expected to suit up for the Tigers next season. LSU football is also set to have a shiny new weapon under center in 2025.

Nabers should not find it difficult to attract plenty of attention heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. He's often been regarded as one of the best skill players expected to be available to NFL teams via the draft which will take place in late April at Campus Martius Park Hart Plaza in Detroit.