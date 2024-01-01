The top recruit opens up.

The LSU football team is set to lose Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels to the 2024 NFL Draft. But, Brian Kelly's program just added five-star recruit Dominick McKinley, as he decided to flip his commitment from Texas A&M to LSU, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

‘BREAKING: Five-Star DL Dominick McKinley tells me he has Flipped his Commitment from Texas A&M to LSU! The 6’6 280 DL had been Committed to the Aggies since September The No. 1 Player in Louisiana is staying home'

This is a massive get for the Tigers, who are finishing their season with a game against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Day.

After McKinley made the decision shortly after midnight, he opened up on his decision, and the Lafayette native admits it's the feeling of being at home (h/t Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports).

“It’s family. The opportunity…The opportunities I can achieve from being in-state and being where I am like Maason Smith was…I was raised around it. I love what coach Kelly has planned for the team and how they work.”

McKinley was a popular player on the recruiting front and had offers from Texas, Ohio State, and other top-tier programs. Texas A&M has seen a lot of recruiting change since firing Jimbo Fisher and hiring former Duke head coach Mike Elko, and now McKinley becomes the latest player to recommit and head elsewhere.

However, the opportunity for Dominick McKinley to play for his home-state team appeared to be a big reason for making the decision to head from College Station to Baton Rouge.