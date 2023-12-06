Texas A&M football has officially found its offensive coordinator, Collin Klein. The young OC has been with Kansas State for several years.

Texas A&M football head coach Mike Elko has found his offensive coordinator. Elko officially hires Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein, per Adam Rittenberg. He served as the Wildcats OC and quarterbacks coach for two seasons, having prior roles as a co-coordinator and analyst at Kansas State.

This was a massive point of emphasis for Elko coming into a program that he needed to make a splash. Elko is a defensive-minded coach who's had several roles as a defensive coordinator for the past 20 years. From 2018-2021 he was the Aggies defensive coordinator, just before he got his first head coaching gig with Duke.

Klein was a phenomenal coordinator for the Wildcats, having the ability to use a balanced offense of both pass and run. He hasn't been able to move around many five-star chess pieces throughout his offense, so with more talent down south, Klein may have some tricks up his sleeve. The 34-year-old helped Kansas State win the Big 12 title against undefeated TCU in 2022.

During that season, the Wildcats had some of its best offensive stats in team history, recording 418.8 yards per game, 2,916 rushing total yards, and 34.9 points per game, per ESPN. Despite being extremely young, Klein has always seemed like one of the more wise play callers in the country.

Multiple teams have tried offering Klein coordinator deals to get him away from Kansas State, his alma mater, but the former Heisman finalist would always decline. When Elko called, perhaps Collin Klein thought it was finally time for a change of scenery or the SEC money was very hard to turn down.