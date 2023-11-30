Let's have a 2024 NFL mock draft! Here is the whole first round with USC QB Caleb Williams no longer the No. 1 pick in next year's NFL draft.

The initial 12 weeks of the 2023 NFL regular season have concluded. This means that your (or our) preferred team is either gearing up for a playoff push or has already shifted focus to the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

If your team likely won't make it to the playoffs, this means they'll be in the latter category. If so, then our NFL Mock Draft here should give you a bit of solace.

Whether you're a Chicago Bears enthusiast anticipating a pair of top-five selections (including the current No. 1 pick, for now) or part of the handful of teams presently lacking a first-round pick, we've got you covered.

Below is an updated projection of how the first three rounds of next year's draft might unfold, utilizing the most recent pick order adjustments after the Week 12 outcomes.

1. Chicago Bears (via CAR): WR Marvin Harrison Jr, Ohio State

For this NFL Mock Draft, the focus for the Bears going forward is contingent on the resolution of Justin Fields' future. Currently, the strategy involves surrounding him with as much talent as possible. Opting for the highly regarded receiver prospect, Marvin Harrison Jr., who is considered one of the best in years, would be a significant move. It would be awesome to pair him with DJ Moore.

2. Arizona Cardinals: OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State

Left tackle DJ Humphries is approaching the end of guaranteed money after this season, potentially paving the way for a move that could bring in more capital. Olu Fashanu, an outstanding pass-protecting tackle, emerges as a cost-effective and youthful replacement.

3. New England Patriots: QB Caleb Williams, USC

Wow. Good on the Pats! The swift decline of Mac Jones as QB1 necessitates a shift. The choice of Caleb Williams, a quarterback of top caliber, becomes imperative to inject playmaking ability and elevate the overall team performance.

4. Chicago Bears: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

Having already secured the top player in the class, the Bears could opt to trade back and accumulate more capital to invest in their roster. That said, they could also pick a kid who could be a great insurance package in case Fields continues to flounder. This is where Drake Maye enters as a potential blockbuster pick in our NFL Mock Draft.

5. Washington Commanders: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

With Sam Howell showing promise as the starting quarterback, the Commanders aim to protect him better to fully assess his potential. Joe Alt is an elite tackle prospect with strong performances at left tackle. He could seamlessly fill the impending void if Charles Leno hits free agency.

6. New York Giants: WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Malik Nabers is known for his explosive playmaking abilities. While the Giants will eventually need to address the quarterback position, the allure of having Nabers on the field is too compelling to pass up.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Tampa Bay's immediate concern is generating consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Dallas Turner is a standout with nine sacks and fifty pressures for the Crimson Tide. He emerges as a viable option to bolster the defense in our NFL Mock Draft.

8. New York Jets: OT JC Latham, Alabama

The Jets should prioritize protecting Aaron Rodgers for the upcoming season. Selecting JC Latham, a talented and powerful tackle, represents a step in the right direction.

9. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

Safeguarding Justin Herbert, their most valuable asset, becomes a top priority for the Chargers. Amarius Mims, an elite athlete with potent blocking abilities, is well-positioned to address the right tackle spot and enhance the team's protection.

10. Tennessee Titans: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Assuming Will Levis remains the Titans' plan at quarterback, picking a tight end in our NFL Mock Draft makes practical sense. Pairing Brock Bowers with Chigoziem Okonkwo creates a potent matchup advantage.

11. Las Vegas Raiders: DT Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois

With flashes of promise from Aidan O’Connell, the Raiders might give him another year before exploring quarterback alternatives. That said, the defense requires an infusion of talent. Jer’Zhan Newton, the top defensive tackle in the class, brings a significant impact to the Raiders' front line.

12. New Orleans Saints: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

The Saints could proactively seek a big help in their secondary. Enter Nate Wiggins. He has a combination of length and quickness, presenting an immediate boost to the secondary.

13. Green Bay Packers: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

The absence of top defensive talent at this point in our NFL Mock Draft prompts the Packers to enhance their wide receiver corps. Keon Coleman is an elite alpha-style receiver. He can add a new dimension to the Packers’ offense alongside Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks.

Florida State WR Keon Coleman this season: 🏹 80 Targets

🏹 Zero Drops pic.twitter.com/C0RlLx6bw2 — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 28, 2023

14. Los Angeles Rams: EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

The Rams should continue to address their pass rush deficiency. Laiatu Latu is an elite pass rusher with a diverse set of moves. He offers a solution to bolster the team's efforts to pressure quarterbacks beyond Aaron Donald.

15. Cincinnati Bengals: WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Considering the uncertain future of Tee Higgins in Cincinnati, the Bengals prioritize surrounding Joe Burrow with talent. Rome Odunze is a promising receiver. He becomes a valuable addition to the team's receiving corps and a potential Higgins replacement.

16. Buffalo Bills: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

The Bills will address their criticism of lacking receiving talent. Emeka Egbuka, an adept route runner, provides a solution to the team's need for receivers capable of getting open with ease.

17. Arizona Cardinals (via HOU): EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

Fortifying the defense becomes a prudent move for the Cardinals here. Despite Arizona's effectiveness in generating sacks, the need for consistent pressure persists. Chop Robinson has an impressive track record of 19.5 tackles for loss. He then emerges as a formidable force to amplify their pass rush.

18. Denver Broncos: QB JJ McCarthy, Michigan

Doubts still linger about the sustainability of Russell Wilson. With another year of guaranteed money on Wilson's deal, it provides an opportune time for a quarterback to learn from the sidelines. JJ McCarthy, known for his talent and accuracy, could flourish under the guidance of Sean Payton in Denver.

19. Atlanta Falcons: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Strengthening the cornerback position alongside AJ Terrell becomes imperative in our NFL Mock Draft. Acquiring a talent like Kool-Aid McKinstry would mark a promising start to addressing this need.

20. Minnesota Vikings: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

With impending free agency for Danielle Hunter and Marcus Davenport, shoring up the pass rush becomes a priority. Jared Verse, one of the top prospects in the class, emerges as a solution to bolster the Vikings' defensive front.

21. Indianapolis Colts: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

The Colts should prioritize adding talent to their secondary. Quinyon Mitchell is an elite athlete excelling in man coverage. He aligns with the need for cornerbacks who can handle quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence and CJ Stroud in their division.

22. Seattle Seahawks: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

The Seahawks should prioritize their offensive line to improve pass protection in our NFL Mock Draft. Taliese Fuaga can slot in at right tackle or transition to guard. As such, Seattle should pick him to remain in NFC contention.

23. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Carson Beck, Georgia

Kenny Pickett isn't the the solution. Despite a recent victory over the Bengals, the experiment with Pickett is nearing its end. Carson Beck's recent standout performances position him as a quarterback with the traits to maximize the potential of Pittsburgh's wide receivers.

24. Houston Texans: CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

The Texans should aim to bolster their defense in our NFL Mock Draft. This is especially true with Derek Stingley Jr yet to complete a full season and three corners hitting free agency. Cooper DeJean presents an exciting addition to DeMeco Ryans' secondary.

25. Miami Dolphins: OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

The Dolphins need to address their offensive line, which will be depleted during free agency. Tyler Guyton is capable of stepping into the right tackle spot immediately and adapting to left tackle if needed.

26. Dallas Cowboys: WR Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington

Jalen Tolbert's role is still uncertain, making it essential for the Cowboys to capitalize on Dak Prescott's elite level of play. Ja’Lynn Polk, an elite and reliable target, becomes a valuable addition to the offense.

27. Detroit Lions: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

The Lions should seize an opportunity to secure Jayden Daniels in our NFL Mock Draft. He brings a distinct style of play to the Lions' offense. The trade demonstrates Detroit's willingness to be proactive in addressing team needs even if Goff is still on the depth chart.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Enhancing the talent around Trevor Lawrence remains a top priority for the Jaguars. Adonai Mitchell is a natural talent at 6’4 and offers a red-zone threat that the Jaguars need.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Brian Thomas Jr, LSU

The Chiefs should continue to fortify the receiving corps around Patrick Mahomes. Brian Thomas Jr adds explosiveness and reliable hands to complement the offense.

30. San Francisco 49ers: OT Patrick Paul, Houston

The absence of Trent Williams on the offensive line is noticeable. Patrick Paul becomes an ideal developmental prospect for the 49ers to groom as Williams' eventual successor. He's the next off the board in our NFL Mock Draft.

31. Baltimore Ravens: EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington

The Ravens recognize the need to elevate their pass rush further. Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo's injury concerns necessitate adding a physical and disruptive force like Bralen Trice to the defensive arsenal.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: OL Graham Barton, Duke

Anticipating Jason Kelce's retirement, the Eagles plan for offensive line adjustments. Graham Barton can play multiple positions on the offensive line. He should provide flexibility and address the impending changes in the Eagles' line.