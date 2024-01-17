The Tigers are reaching into the recent past for their next defensive backs coach.

LSU football is set to hire former assistant Corey Raymond to return to Baton Rouge to coach defensive backs, according to Shea Dixon of On3 Sports:

“BREAKING: #LSU is finalizing a deal to bring Corey Raymond back to Baton Rouge. Raymond, one of the architects of “DBU”, is headed back to coach for the Tigers.”

Raymond spent 10 seasons with LSU football before Brian Kelly arrived in Baton Rouge ahead of the 2022 season. Raymond then moved on to coach the defensive backs at Florida for two seasons.

Raymond has long been praised for his development of LSU’s defensive backs as the Tiger secondary has consistently been one of the strengths of the team thus enhancing the school’s claim of being “DBU.”

During his time with LSU football, Raymond’s secondary has produced seven First-Team All-Americans. That list that includes Eric Reid, Jalen Mills, Jamal Adams, Tre’Davious White, Greedy Williams, Grant Delpit, and Derek Stingley Jr.

Delpit also claimed the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back.

Additionally, he has sent double-digit players to the NFL Draft during his time with LSU football, including four first rounders – Adams and White in 2017 and Eric Reid and Derek Stingley in 2022 – along with second-round picks such as Delpit, Kristen Fulton, Donte Jackson, Williams and Jalen Collins .

Other LSU football NFL Draft picks under Raymond’s tutelage include cornerback Tyrann Mathieu, cornerback Tharold Simon, safety Jalen Collins, cornerback Rashard Robinson), safety Jalen Mills, Donte Jackson, and Greedy Williams.

Now that Raymond is back, LSU football fans will be hoping that he can get the program to return to its DBU ways.

On the offensive side, there rumors that Arch Manning may take his talents to Baton Rouge now that Quinn Ewers has returned to Texas.

It's shaping up to be an exciting season for LSU football.