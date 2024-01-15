Could Brian Kelly take over the reins at Michigan from Jim Harbaugh?

As Jim Harbaugh begins talking to NFL teams as he contemplates a return to the pros, Michigan football is internally beginning its search for his replacement. No obvious external candidates have been mentioned but there are several intriguing names to watch, including LSU football head coach Brian Kelly.

Kelly was mentioned by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic as a potential candidate for Michigan if Harbaugh does leave. Feldman is skeptical about the fit, but sources have told him Kelly would be interested if Michigan offered him the job.

“The fit with him in Louisiana has seemed odd, even bizarre, from the moment he arrived,” Feldman said. “He now has to overhaul his coaching staff. Top recruits still want to come to LSU, but I’ve heard lots of chatter that if he could get in on Michigan, he’d probably go for it. Kelly spent almost two decades in the state of Michigan while coaching at Grand Valley State.”

Kelly shocked the college football world when he left Notre Dame for LSU in 2022. A pair of 10-win seasons with bowl wins in each isn’t exactly a step up for Kelly and with the expectations running high at LSU after three national titles in the last 20 years, are the Tigers accomplishing enough under Kelly?

While his resources might be better at Michigan, the expectations will stay the same, especially considering he'd be taking over a Wolverines team trying to defend its national championship next season. Kelly is also a very different coach than Harbaugh which may not mesh well with Michigan's returning players and its fanbase who grew so fond of their head coach.

Whoever replaces Jim Harbaugh, whether it be this year or in five years, has huge shoes to fill. Is Brian Kelly the right man to tie them?