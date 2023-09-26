LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey had a little numbness on the tip of her finger, and getting it checked resulted in a potential life-saving heart procedure this summer, according to Michael Voepel of ESPN.

Kim Mulkey had two stents put into a coronary artery that had 95-99% blockage in June, and she had not experienced symptoms that indicated any heart issues. Going to the doctor for a small, nagging issue led to a chain reaction of procedures that led to discovering the blocked artery, according to Voepel. Mulkey encourages people to get stress tests.

“I never even felt bad,” Mulkey said, via Voepel. “I'm still kind of in shock that we accidentally found this. So my message in sharing this is, if you're over 50, go get a stress test.”

Mulkey said she is willing to share her story to help people out.

“I've had some of my former teammates tell me, ‘We're going to do it,'” Mulkey said, via Voepel. “That's why I share these things. I'm an open book if it's something that can help people. It's just a great lesson for all of us who think that it won't happen to us.”

Now, Mulkey heads into the 2023-2024 season with the LSU women's basketball program as the defending champion, and they are viewed as the favorite to win again by many.

Angel Reese is returning, and freshman Flau'Jae Johnson is expected to be a big contributor as well. Add in top transfers Aneesah Morrow and Hailey Van Lith, and it creates big expectations.

