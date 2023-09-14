Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson have become stars by capturing a national championship for LSU women's basketball. Now, in the name, image, and likeness (NIL) era, they are parlaying their fame into other ventures. And they are using their status to bolser LSU's program with even more on-court talent.

In addition to becoming national champs, Reese and Johnson are now pursuing business deals involving personal interests, as detailed by Just Women's Sports' Emma Hruby. In years past, this would not be possible. It would run afoul of NCAA bylaws.

But now, with players able to accept NIL deals, the duo is illustrating just what playing at LSU can turn into. And recruits and transfer candidates are taking notice. LSU has already reeled in Hailey Van Lith after the guard announced her intention to transfer from Louisville to LSU.

Reese and Johnson are perfect examples of capitalizing on success in college athletics. They've both set themselves up for their futures after leading LSU women's basketball to a title in April, a game that nearly 10 million people tuned in to watch.

Angel Reese, who led the Lady Tigers with a 23.0 PPG average last season, made waves by playfully taunting Iowa star Caitlin Clark after LSU knocked off Iowa in the title game. Since becoming the face of the Lady Tigers, Reese has appeared in the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue as she pursues a modeling career.

On3 estimates Reese's NIL valuation as high as $1.7 million.

Similarly, Flau’jae Johnson saw an opportunity and seized it post-championship. The rising sophomore has inked a deal with Roc Nation in hopes of pursuing a rap career. That is in addition to her plans to play in the WNBA. On3 pegs Johnson’s NIL value at $1.1 million.

With all their success, Reese and Johnson can point to tangible benefits that come from playing LSU women's basketball. It won't be empty recruiting talk or pie-in-the-sky promises. The two stars are making the most of available NIL money, and they want to spread that gospel.

As Johnson summarized it: “You wanna be a superstar, come to LSU.”