Before Kim Mulkey was the national championship-winning head coach of the LSU women’s basketball team, she was a pretty good player herself not far down the road on the Louisiana Tech women’s basketball squad. The 5-foot-4 guard became an All-American for the Lady Techsters and won two national championships on her way to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Now, she joins fellow famous LA Tech alums like Terry Bradshaw and Karl Malone in getting an incredible honor from her alma mater.

On Wednesday, Louisiana Tech unveiled six statues honoring the most famous athletes in school history. In addition to the Kim Mulkey statue, Pittsburgh Steeler quarterback Terry Bradshaw, Utah Jazz forward Karl Malone, WNBA star Teresa Weatherspoon, and Pro Football Hall of Famers offensive tackle Willie Roaf and defensive end Fred Dean all got memorialized in bronze.

Mulkey grew up not far from Ruston in Tickfaw, Louisiana, and attended Louisiana Tech from 1981-84. She helped the Lady Techsters go 130-6 in her time there and won two championships.

After graduating, Mulkey became an assistant coach at her alma mater, helping guide the Louisiana Tech women’s basketball to a 430-68 record (and another national championship) from the bench.

In 2000, Mulkey finally left Ruston and took over the Baylor basketball team. In Waco, Texas, the coach won three NCAA titles. After 21 seasons at Baylor, Mulkey left in 2021 to lead the LSU women’s basketball team. In 2023, she led the Tigers to a national championship, making it the seventh Mukey has won as a player or a coach.