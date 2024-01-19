Overall, the four-part docuseries follows Leverette's pursuit to win one million dollars.

EA Sports & Warner Bros Discover Sports are teaming up for a Madden 24 Docuseries, “The Road To a Madden Millionaire” which follows eSports Competitor Henry Leverette, aka “Henry”. Overall, the four-part docuseries follows Leverette's pursuit to win one million dollars in career earnings. The series, which premieres on TBS next week, comes at a fantastic time where the NFL season is at its height with just three weeks of actual Football remaining.

“The MCS offers players opportunities to compete at the highest level to pursue their dream of achieving football stardom,” says Andrew Echanique, Madden NFL Esports Commissioner for Electronic Arts. “In partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, we’re looking forward to spotlighting Henry’s journey from couch to champion.”

The series follows Henry from the MCS 24 Ultimate Kickoff all the way to the MCS 24 Ultimate Madden Bowl finale. “I’ve been competing in Madden NFL since I was 16 years old”, said Leverette, “and it’s taken a lot of hard work to get to this moment. I’m really proud of how far I’ve come, and I hope I can inspire the next generation of MCS competitors.”

Overall, Henry is the winningest-player in Madden eSports history who's closing in $1 million dollars in career earnings. Furthermore, the series begins with his MCS 23 Championship rematch against Dez. Furthrmore, the series moves onto Henry participating in other Madden competitions. Eventually, the series shifts back onto Henry's path to greatness when he faces off against 13 other top competitors.

Lastly, the MCS docuseries ends with the final two competitors. Overall, their battle determines who wins the biggest prize out of the $1 million dollar prize pool. Last year, Henry lost to Dez 24-14 in the MCS23 Madden Bowl. However, he's since beaten Dez in other competitions, and seeks to win the Bowl this year.

The Road to a Madden Millionaire is part of a partnership between MCS and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports.

Where To Watch “The Road To A Madden Millionaire”?

Viewers can watch the program on TBS, starting January 22nd. Currently, there are four episodes for the series, including:

Monday, January 22, at 12 AM ET Episode 1: Henry returns to the virtual gridiron after a tough loss in last year’s Ultimate Madden Bowl and looks to get back on track in an epic rematch with MCS 23 champion, Dez.

Monday, January 29, at 12 AM ET Episode 2: Henry competes in four monthly competitions tied to Madden NFL in-game programming – Most Feared Challenge, Harvest Challenge, Zero Chill Challenge, and Playoffs Challenge – in hopes of qualifying for the Ultimate Madden Bowl.

Monday, February 5, at 12 AM ET Episode 3: The top 14 competitors will face off in the biggest MCS competition of the year as they look to secure a spot in the finale.

Monday, February 12, at 12 AM ET Episode 4: The Championship matchup – two of the top MCS competitors go head to head for their share of the $1 million total prize pool and title of MCS 24 Champion.



We look forward to the MCS Docuseries , and of course, the NFL postseason, which continues this week.

