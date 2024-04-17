The Madden 24 Season 6 Release Date for Ultimate Team arrives soon, with new rewards and new player items for players to earn. Additionally, the latest season also adds a brand new Field Pass with up to 50 levels of earnable rewards. Furthermore, the new Field Pass comes with some highly rated player items to bolster your MUT unit. Season 6 also celebrates the upcoming NFL Draft, which takes place next week. Without further ado, let's take a look at everything new in Madden 24 Season 6.

Madden 24 Season 6 Release Date – April 17th

The Madden 24 Season 6 Release Date is Wednesday, April 17th for all platforms. Overall, the latest season brings new content for Ultimate Team Players. Additionally, expect EA Sports to continually release new MUT content throughout the course of the game's lifespan. Therefore, MUT Players should have enough content to keep them busy.

Additionally, expect a new MUT Program celebrating the upcoming NFL Draft. NFL fans still need to wait some time before the next season. However, the NFL Draft is a great way to lighten the burden of waiting for a new Football season.

In terms of other modes, Season 6 mostly just focuses on Ultimate Team. At this point in the Madden life cycle, there's not a lot of demand to bring core improvements to modes like Franchise, Superstar, etc. Nevertheless, it's nice to see the game receive some new content even after the season ended months ago.

Madden 24 Season 6 Rewards

Overall, the Madden 24 Season 6 Rewards include:

LEVELITEM
1DeMarcus Lawrence Player Item
2Gold Player Pack
310,000 Coins
4Season 6 Set Item
5Rare Option Pack
6Season 6 97 OVR BND Token
7Random Strategy Item
810,000 Coins
9Rare Option Pack
10DeMarcus Lawrence
11Uniform Pack
12Rare Option Pack
1310,000 Coins
14Season 6 Set Item
1515,000 Coins
16Season 6 97 OVR BND Token
17Random Strategy Item
18Rare Option Pack
1915,000 Coins
20DeMarcus Lawrence Upgrade
21Uniform Pack
22Rare Option Pack
2315,000 Coins
24Season 6 Set Item
2515,000 Coins
26Season 6 Player Upgrade Token
27Random Strategy Item
28Epic Option Pack
2915,000 Coins
30DeMarcus Lawrence Upgrade
31Season 6 97 OVR BND Token
32Epic Option Pack
3320,000 Coins
34Season 6 Set Item
3520,000 Coins
36Season 6 Player Upgrade Token
37Epic Option Pack
3825,000 Coins
39Legendary Option Pack
40DeMarcus Lawrence Upgrade
41Season 6 97 OVR BND Token
42Legendary Option Pack
4330,000 Coins
44Legendary Option Pack
45DeMarcus Lawrence Upgrade
46Season 6 Player Upgrade Token
4720,000 Season 7 XP
4850,000 Coins
49Legendary Strategy Fantasy Pack
50Legendary Option Pack

Season 6 of Madden 24 features some of your expected rewards like Coins, Field Pass Player upgrades, Option Packs, and more. Furthermore, it allows you to get a head start on Season 7, should you reach level 47 of the Field Pass. You have until June 7th to earn all rewards for Season 6.

Generally, each new season of Ultimate Team features multiple player items to bolster your roster. Overall, Season 6 of Madden 24 adds legends like Ray Lewis, Ty Law, Joe Montana, Chris Jones, and Jerry Rice. Furthermore, some of the player items can also be upgraded as you level up along the reward path. Therefore, make sure to snag your MUT rewards over time to collect some epic players.

Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know about Madden 24 Season 6's Release Date & Rewards. We hope you enjoy everything the latest season has to offer. Lastly, if you're hungry for more football content in general, check out the latest on EA Sports College Football.

