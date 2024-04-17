The Madden 24 Season 6 Release Date for Ultimate Team arrives soon, with new rewards and new player items for players to earn. Additionally, the latest season also adds a brand new Field Pass with up to 50 levels of earnable rewards. Furthermore, the new Field Pass comes with some highly rated player items to bolster your MUT unit. Season 6 also celebrates the upcoming NFL Draft, which takes place next week. Without further ado, let's take a look at everything new in Madden 24 Season 6.
Madden 24 Season 6 Release Date – April 17th
Season 6 goes live tomorrow ‼️
⬨ Drew Brees
⬨ DeMarcus Lawrence
⬨ Bobby Wagner
⬨ Harrison Smith pic.twitter.com/jOX6NmKbA4
— Madden Ultimate Team (@EASPORTS_MUT) April 16, 2024
The Madden 24 Season 6 Release Date is Wednesday, April 17th for all platforms. Overall, the latest season brings new content for Ultimate Team Players. Additionally, expect EA Sports to continually release new MUT content throughout the course of the game's lifespan. Therefore, MUT Players should have enough content to keep them busy.
Additionally, expect a new MUT Program celebrating the upcoming NFL Draft. NFL fans still need to wait some time before the next season. However, the NFL Draft is a great way to lighten the burden of waiting for a new Football season.
In terms of other modes, Season 6 mostly just focuses on Ultimate Team. At this point in the Madden life cycle, there's not a lot of demand to bring core improvements to modes like Franchise, Superstar, etc. Nevertheless, it's nice to see the game receive some new content even after the season ended months ago.
Madden 24 Season 6 Rewards
Overall, the Madden 24 Season 6 Rewards include:
|LEVEL
|ITEM
|1
|DeMarcus Lawrence Player Item
|2
|Gold Player Pack
|3
|10,000 Coins
|4
|Season 6 Set Item
|5
|Rare Option Pack
|6
|Season 6 97 OVR BND Token
|7
|Random Strategy Item
|8
|10,000 Coins
|9
|Rare Option Pack
|10
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|11
|Uniform Pack
|12
|Rare Option Pack
|13
|10,000 Coins
|14
|Season 6 Set Item
|15
|15,000 Coins
|16
|Season 6 97 OVR BND Token
|17
|Random Strategy Item
|18
|Rare Option Pack
|19
|15,000 Coins
|20
|DeMarcus Lawrence Upgrade
|21
|Uniform Pack
|22
|Rare Option Pack
|23
|15,000 Coins
|24
|Season 6 Set Item
|25
|15,000 Coins
|26
|Season 6 Player Upgrade Token
|27
|Random Strategy Item
|28
|Epic Option Pack
|29
|15,000 Coins
|30
|DeMarcus Lawrence Upgrade
|31
|Season 6 97 OVR BND Token
|32
|Epic Option Pack
|33
|20,000 Coins
|34
|Season 6 Set Item
|35
|20,000 Coins
|36
|Season 6 Player Upgrade Token
|37
|Epic Option Pack
|38
|25,000 Coins
|39
|Legendary Option Pack
|40
|DeMarcus Lawrence Upgrade
|41
|Season 6 97 OVR BND Token
|42
|Legendary Option Pack
|43
|30,000 Coins
|44
|Legendary Option Pack
|45
|DeMarcus Lawrence Upgrade
|46
|Season 6 Player Upgrade Token
|47
|20,000 Season 7 XP
|48
|50,000 Coins
|49
|Legendary Strategy Fantasy Pack
|50
|Legendary Option Pack
Season 6 of Madden 24 features some of your expected rewards like Coins, Field Pass Player upgrades, Option Packs, and more. Furthermore, it allows you to get a head start on Season 7, should you reach level 47 of the Field Pass. You have until June 7th to earn all rewards for Season 6.
Generally, each new season of Ultimate Team features multiple player items to bolster your roster. Overall, Season 6 of Madden 24 adds legends like Ray Lewis, Ty Law, Joe Montana, Chris Jones, and Jerry Rice. Furthermore, some of the player items can also be upgraded as you level up along the reward path. Therefore, make sure to snag your MUT rewards over time to collect some epic players.
Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know about Madden 24 Season 6's Release Date & Rewards. We hope you enjoy everything the latest season has to offer. Lastly, if you're hungry for more football content in general, check out the latest on EA Sports College Football.
