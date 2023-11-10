After a close victory against the Buccaneers, Stroud proved he can win in high-scoring and tight situations

The latest Madden Ratings Update released last night, with many players receiving adjustments to their OVRs. One such player included Texans' rookie QB, C.J. Stroud, who received a boost to his OVR that should please fans. After a close victory against the Buccaneers, Stroud proved he can win in high-scoring and tight situations. Additionally, several other players received adjustments to their OVRs. Without further ado, let's check them out.

Madden 24 Player Ratings Update After Week 9

Some of the notable new OVR changes include:

C.J. Stroud – 80 OVR (+3) Stroud made NFL history last week in his victory over the Buccaneers. He threw for 470 yards and 5 touchdowns, helping the Texans achieve a 4-4 record. Most expected this Texans' season to be about rebuilding rather than actually making a legitimate playoff push. Instead, the team only remains two games behind the Jaguars in their division, an opponent they already defeated once before.

Maxx Crosby Crosby slowly creeps his way up to potentially be a 99 Club candidate. However, he's likely more concerned with helping the Raiders rebound with their new Head Coach. With a good win over the Giants, Crosby and the team set their sights against another New York Team with hopes of winning. After a 3 sack game, he's hoping to put up similar numbers yet again.

Joe Burrow Burrow and the Bengals got out of their slump and finally seem to be waking up. The signal-caller is sitting with a nice 66.7% completion accuracy, with 12 touchdowns to only 4 interceptions. Wins over Buffalo and San Francisco helped remind everyone the Bengals are serious. They'll hope to extend their four-game win streak against the Texans, who seem to be heating up right now.

Jalen Hurts A couple of weeks ago, you wouldn't have been able to convince most people that Jalen Hurts was worth the $250 million contract he signed. However, these last two weeks has been a different Hurts entirely. He earned an NFC Player Of The Week Honor after his win against the Commanders, and played well enough to help the Eagles defeat the Cowboys. With the bye week, it's perfect time for him to rest his knee and formulate a game plan against the Chiefs.



Players With decreasing OVRs:

Lane Johnson – 96 OVR (-2) The offensive lineman hadn't allowed a single sack since 2020… until this season. Overall, Johnson and the Eagles o-line as a whole hasn't been as great as it could be in recent weeks. Such problems could be attributed to several factors, like rookie Tyler Steen getting still adjusting to professional football. Overall, Eagles fans shouldn't be concerned when it comes to one of the best linemen of all time.



Some other OVR changes include:

Lamar Jackson +1 (Overall 95)

Derwin James Jr. +1 (Overall 94)

CeeDee Lamb +1 (Overall 93)

Justin Tucker +1 (Overall 92)

Keenan Allen +1 (Overall 92)

Joe Thuney +1 (Overall 92)

Marlon Humphrey +1 (Overall 92)

Creed Humphrey +1 (Overall 91)

Haason Reddick +1 (Overall 91)

Antoine Winfield Jr. +1 (Overall 90)

Austin Ekeler +1 (Overall 88)

And Decreasing:

Chris Jones -1 (Overall 96)

Jaire Alexander -1 (Overall 92)

Kevin Byard -1 (Overall 91)

Danielle Hunter -1 (Overall 90)

Quenton Nelson -1 (Overall 90)

Jordan Mailata -1 (Overall 88)

Of course, you can check to see the full Madden 24 player ratings update to see all the new changes for your favorite teams. We look forward to seeing what exciting moments await as we approach Week 10 of the NFL Season. As we move past the mid-way point, many teams now focus on getting a playoff seeding, while others tank for upcoming prospects.

For some more NFL and gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.