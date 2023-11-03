The Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby made a request to fans during a wild week that saw a change at Coach and General Manager.

The Raiders dropped a tough road game to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night. Maxx Crosby went bonkers in his return to the Great Lakes State. The Lapeer, Michigan native and Eastern Michigan alumnus had two total sacks and a forced fumble against Jared Goff and a star-studded Lions offensive line.

The Raiders are looking for general manager options after Dave Zeigler was fired. Coach Josh McDaniels got the ax which led to a multi-layered reaction from Crosby, who is quickly become a team leader.

On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders released a video of Crosby imploring fans to come out to Allegiant Stadium this coming weekend for the team's game against the reeling New York Giants.

Coach Brian Daboll's G-Men have lost five of their last six games. It could be a great opportunity for Crosby and interim coach Antonio Pierce to right the ship as they head into the meat of their schedule.

Crosby has eight total sacks on the season and 6.5 solo. The Raiders are 3-5 on the season with 126 points for and 187 points against. Their near-.500 record belies their alarming lack of competitiveness for much of the 2023 season, culminating in the recent teams' recent firings.

If the team is to turn things around, it may have to do so behind rookie QB Aidan O'Connell. O'Connell had Raiders fans going wild during the preseason with impressive performances. The former Purdue Boilermakers star will fill in for Jimmy Garoppolo this weekend in hopes of leading the Raiders to a much-needed victory in the middle of a firestorm of firings and other transitions.

The Raiders franchise has shown it can weather the storm. Now it's up to Crosby and the rest of the team's leaders to lead Las Vegas out of the wilderness, once and for all.